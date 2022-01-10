Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.50. 2,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,920. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

