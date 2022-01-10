Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 787.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,858 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,236. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

