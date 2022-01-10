Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

