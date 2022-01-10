Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.03. 14,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,486. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

