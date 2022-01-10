Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.75. Domo has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.