Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,433,656. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.