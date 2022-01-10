DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $92.71 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00008655 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

