Hyve Market Capitalization Tops $5.96 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $179,464.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.