Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.