Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Jan 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

