Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $24.17

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 60,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 615,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,622. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

