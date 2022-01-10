Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $24.17

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

WES traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,622. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

