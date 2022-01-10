RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIOCF. increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

