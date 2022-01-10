National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.05. 7,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 178,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

