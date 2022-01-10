Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 66.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584 over the last quarter.

