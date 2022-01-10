Disciplined Investments LLC Has $362,000 Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT remained flat at $$31.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,360. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

