Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 964,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,912,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

