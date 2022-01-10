South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,860 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 453,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. 244,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.