Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. 22,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.