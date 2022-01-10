South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.20% of SL Green Realty worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.07. 11,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,760. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

