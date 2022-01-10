Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.88. 494,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648,477. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $881.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

