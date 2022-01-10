Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 20,814 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. 241,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.