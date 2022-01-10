Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.83. 20,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,537. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

