Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 99,975 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,975 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.