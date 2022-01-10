iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

