Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

