Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.54 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $324.29 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

