Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.89

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.47, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

