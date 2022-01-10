South Dakota Investment Council Has $46.68 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. 516,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,339,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

