Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,575 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS traded down $7.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,775. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

