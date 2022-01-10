Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.95. 20,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,878. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

