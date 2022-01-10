Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 16,875 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $7,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,418. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,750 shares of company stock worth $14,547,291 in the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

