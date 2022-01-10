Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.11. The company had a trading volume of 82,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.