Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.91

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.91 and last traded at C$17.59, with a volume of 186709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.