Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.57

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$69.57 and last traded at C$69.57, with a volume of 1147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.66 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

