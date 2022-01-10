Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.