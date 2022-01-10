Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.35 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $47.44 or 0.00116710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $42,842.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

