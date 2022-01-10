Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

