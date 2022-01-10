Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 34,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

