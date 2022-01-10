Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.