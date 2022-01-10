Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.65.

TVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

TVE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.15. 1,702,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

