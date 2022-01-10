Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 111.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,346,000 after buying an additional 107,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,623,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,368.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of MSI opened at $251.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

