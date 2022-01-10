47,991 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,991 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,000. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

TGT stock opened at $225.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

