Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $6.31 million and $158,213.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

