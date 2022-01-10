Camden National Bank Sells 146 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $356.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $217.87 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

