S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $439.60 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

