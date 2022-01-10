$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $9.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.86 billion and the lowest is $8.24 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $29.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $30.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.93 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

