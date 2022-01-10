Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,752 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

