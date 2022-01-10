Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

ADP stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

