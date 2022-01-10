Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 595,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.95. 13,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

