Seven Post Investment Office LP Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.22. 1,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

