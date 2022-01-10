Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 146,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,866. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

